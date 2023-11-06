70°
Kim Mulkey outfit adorned in lucky charms for season opener in Vegas

By: WBRZ Staff

LAS VEGAS - LSU Women's Basketball head coach Kim Mulkey was dressed head-to-toe in sparkles and lucky charms for the Tigers season opener in Las Vegas. 

Mulkey's matching black blazer and pants had horse shoes, dice cards, a royal flush, triple sevens, and more good luck icons. 

The No. 1 Tigers play the No. 20 ranked Colorado Buffs at 6:30 p.m. 

