Kim Mulkey outfit adorned in lucky charms for season opener in Vegas
LAS VEGAS - LSU Women's Basketball head coach Kim Mulkey was dressed head-to-toe in sparkles and lucky charms for the Tigers season opener in Las Vegas.
Mulkey's matching black blazer and pants had horse shoes, dice cards, a royal flush, triple sevens, and more good luck icons.
The No. 1 Tigers play the No. 20 ranked Colorado Buffs at 6:30 p.m.
