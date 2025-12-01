Kiffin's 7-year LSU contract pays $13 million annually, up to $1 million if Ole Miss wins 2025 CFP

BATON ROUGE — Lane Kiffin will be paid $13 million annually, the seven-year contract the new LSU head football coach signed says.

Kiffin, who left Ole Miss over the weekend, will receive a base salary of $400,000, with supplemental compensation totalling $12.6 million, the contract's term sheet obtained through a public records request made by the WBRZ Investigative Unit on Monday says.

Kiffin's exit from Ole Miss came after disagreements he had with its athletic director over whether he could coach the Rebels in the College Football Playoffs if he took the job at LSU. Under his new contract with LSU, Kiffin is entitled to receive "an amount equal to the amount (he) would have been entitled had he remained head coach" at Ole Miss.

Per the contract, Kiffin would get $150,000 if Ole Miss makes it to the first round of the CFP, $250,000 for a quarterfinal appearance, $500,000 for a semifinal appearance, $750,000 for an appearance in the National Championship and $1 million if Ole Miss wins that game.

The contract also says that Kiffin is entitled to a payment to cover the difference between the initial purchase of his Oxford, Mississippi, home and the sale price. According to the contract, both of these benefits will be paid with foundation funds.

The contract says that, if Kiffin's Tigers win an SEC Championship, he will receive an additional $1 million, while participation in the title game nets him $500,000. Winning the College Football Playoffs National Championship game will net Kiffin $3 million in additional compensation, the contract adds.

If he wins the National Championship, his salary would increase to make him the highest-paid NCAA Division 1 football head coach.

Other incentives outlined in the term sheet include $50,000 if he is named SEC Coach of the Year and $75,000 for National Coach of the Year.

The departure of LSU's previous coach, Brian Kelly, became a flashpoint in a legal battle over a contract buyout.

In Kiffin's new contract, if he leaves to take another head coaching job, he will pay LSU in liquidated damages. If he leaves before Dec. 31, 2026, Kiffin will pay LSU $7 million, while he would owe $6 million in 2027, $5 million in 2028, $3 million in 2029, $2 million in 2030 and $1.5 million in 2031.

The payment will be cut in half if Athletic Director Verge Ausberry no longer holds that position, the contract says.

If LSU terminates Kiffin's contract without cause, it will pay him 80% of his remaining base salary and supplemental compensation. This will be paid out in "equal monthly installments over the remaining term."

If Kiffin is fired for cause by the university, LSU "shall have no obligation to Coach to pay any further amounts beyond the end of the month in which Coach is terminated." The contract says that firing for cause means that Kiffin commits an NCAA Level I offense, fails promptly to report a known violation by another person or commits a material and substantial violation of any LSU policies.

"Any misconduct by Coach involving student-athlete, employee or student safety, any misconduct by Coach resulting in significant reputational damage to LSU, Coach or the football program (as determined in LSU's reasonable discretion), and Coach's failure to report any Title IX, power-based violence or compliance matter as required by policy, rule or law, are not considered minor, technical or otherwise immaterial violation," the contract says.

The contract also says Kiffin will get up to 65 in-flight hours of air transportation for private use, per contract year. He will also get relocation pay, temporary housing, courtesy vehicle, private suite and priority level tickets for all games, parking passes, club membership, family/guest travel, and private air or first-class travel for work-related activities.

WBRZ previously reported that Kiffin was in talks to receive $25 million in NIL-related roster investments, which was not included in the term sheet obtained Monday.