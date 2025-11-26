Report: Brian Kelly receives termination letter from LSU; expected to receive full buyout

BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly has received a termination letter from LSU, firing him "without cause," according to a letter obtained by Yahoo Sports.

The letter allegedly said that the university will pay Kelly the required buyout amount of $54 million over the course of six years.

Brian Kelly has received a formal termination letter from LSU dismissing him “without cause,” per the letter obtained by @YahooSports.



The school says it will pay the required buyout - $54M over 6 years - as long as Kelly meets his obligation to find another job. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 26, 2025

Kelly, however, has to find another job as part of the deal.

LSU expects Kelly to keep documentation of his job search, including interviews and offers, according to Yahoo Sports.

This news comes after LSU's governing board authorized the new university president to send a notice of termination to Brian Kelly.

Kelly had recently sued the school, saying that while he was told in October that he was being fired for his team's performance, school administrators had changed their course and now intended to fire him "for cause," which would negate a $54 million payout.