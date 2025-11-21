71°
REPORT: LSU to offer Lane Kiffin nearly $90 million in next contract, over $25 million in roster cash
BATON ROUGE - LSU is set to offer nearly $90 million to Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin with over $25 million annually for roster cash, Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger reported.
Yahoo Sports said the contract offer, while not finalized, is set for a seven-year, incentive laden deal worth at least $90 million that would make Kiffin tied for the highest paid coach in the sport.
He is being also offered NIL-related roster investments exceeding $25 million. The deal is approved by Governor Jeff Landry, Dellenger said.
This comes after Ole Miss' athletic director issued a statement Friday saying football head coach Lane Kiffin's decision on whether he leaves the program would come following their game versus Mississippi State.
