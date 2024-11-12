Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd headlining Rock the Country festival starting tour in Livingston

LIVINGSTON — The second-annual Rock the Country music festival kicks off in Livingston Parish in April with performances from Nickelback, Kid Rock, Afroman and Lynrd Skynyrd.

The country music festival will have 10 stops in small towns across the nation including an opening stop in Livingston from April 4-5, as well as stops in Knoxville and Little Rock, among others.

According to their website, other performances include Gavin Adcock, Treaty Oak Revival, Deana Carter and Mark Chesnutt. A complete list can be found here.

The inaugural festival made a stop at Gonzales' Lamar Dixon Expo Center earlier this year with performances by Jason Aldean and Kid Rock. More than 25,000 tickets were sold to the event, which provided a boon to the local economy, former Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux said in April.

Tickets for the Livingston show can be found here.