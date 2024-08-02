Kevin Dukes, accused of 2018 killing, found not guilty for second-degree murder

BATON ROUGE - A jury found Kevin Dukes not guilty for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in a 2018 case where he was accused of killing Julius Thomas Sr. and dumping his body on a road.

Dukes was accused of killing Thomas, who Thomas' family members told deputies that Thomas owed Dukes money, and then dumped the body on South Flannery Road in December 2018.

Further issues arose after an ankle monitor was put on Dukes. In 2021, he and his attorneys requested the ankle monitor be taken off because it was causing leg irritation. It was granted by a judge, and Dukes was required to be monitored through his cell phone. Dukes was re-arrested in Lafayette in 2023 for leaving the Baton Rouge monitoring area.

Dukes was also accused of murdering a man in Livingston Parish in August 2018, although a grand jury chose not to indict him.