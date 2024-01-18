58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kentwood to be without water due to malfunctioning well, distribution begins Thursday afternoon

3 hours 18 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, January 18 2024 Jan 18, 2024 January 18, 2024 4:01 PM January 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KENTWOOD - Kentwood will be without water for days due to a malfunction with the water well that was installed seven years ago, officials said Thursday.

According to Mayor Irma T. Gordon, the trap door at the bottom of a 17-foot-well is not opening correctly, resulting in water not moving outward to the community.

Trending News

The town announced that water distribution began at 3 p.m. at the back of city hall.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days