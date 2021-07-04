74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kenilworth parade rolls despite showers moving in

3 hours 31 minutes 31 seconds ago Saturday, July 03 2021 Jul 3, 2021 July 03, 2021 10:43 PM July 03, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Earl Phelps

BATON ROUGE - Heavy rain right before the Kenilworth Parade raised a lot of concerns, but it could not keep this year's event from rolling on as scheduled.

"Just like America is forever resilient, we are resilient, pulling through the rain for the parade today," said Parade Chairman Paul Sicard.

Reciting this year's parade theme of resiliency Sicard says the rain
was so heavy that it was touch and go up until the last minute.

"We were sitting here while we were getting dumped on at five o'clock
and we had faith we would be able to roll at 6:30 and we did," Sicard said.

Despite downpours right up until the start, people still lined the streets for the 49th neighborhood parade after the event was drastically scaled back last year because of the pandemic.

"I feel like the floats are better, there are throws coming out to them. I think people have been waiting for this and just having a good time," Resident Owen Carmichael said.

Trending News

Thirty-eight entries took part in the parade, and the crowd was not as large as before the pandemic. Organizers still considered the event a success, especially with all the rainfall right before the parade
was scheduled to take off.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days