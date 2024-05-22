Kelly women push football and women's health to the forefront at LSU

BATON ROUGE - If you've ever wanted to see inside the LSU football program, see what it's like to be a coach or player in the purple and gold, then an upcoming fundraising event is for you.

But only if you're a woman.

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly and maybe more correctly his Kelly Cares Foundation led by his wife Paqui and daughter Grace Kelly are hosting the Golden Cleats event at LSU's football operations center on June 5.

"These ladies would show up like, 'I don't know anything about football' and they would come solo, my husband bought this for me and he said 'oh you have to go like this is something special' and you don't even know," Paqui said of the event that combines fashion, health awareness panels, football teaching discussions and on the field workouts by the women who sign up.

"it's for everybody. If it's your first time, or you just turned 21 and you want to get out of there and have a good time with football and drinking, you can go ahead," said Grace Kelly of the wide-ranging activities at the event.

"If you want to celebrate with your cancer survivors and the team that got you through your struggles, also like it's for everybody, and it's for all ages. And I think that's the best part of it, it's constantly changing."

A two-time breast cancer survivor herself, Paqui Kelly is happy to have teamed up with Our Lady of the Lake and Woman's Hospital to include womens health issues into the discussion. "The mammogram mobile isn't something is easily scheduled. We were very fortunate with our partnership and and it's really one more step for to bring women to it so they see it, they may not schedule that day, but they may say 'Oh, I can do this', so it's making it less scary, if you will, and more inviting to take care of your health."

You can find more information on the event and how to sign up at KellyCaresFoundation.org and look for the events tab.