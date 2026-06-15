Mystikal asks to withdraw guilty plea in rape case, says he didn't have time to 'consider the consequences'

GONZALES - Louisiana rapper Mystikal has asked a judge to withdraw his plea in a 2022 rape case that he pleaded guilty to in March, saying he "did not have sufficient opportunity to fully consider the consequences" before he admitted to the crime.

The motion was filed on Friday, days before the artist, whose real name is Michael Tyler, was set to be sentenced.

Tyler was arrested in 2022 for first-degree rape and false imprisonment. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of third-degree rape with a sentencing cap of 20 years in prison on March 17.

Friday's filing says Tyler was "under significant emotional distress and felt substantial pressure to make an immediate decision" when he made the plea.

WBRZ previously reported details from an arrest warrant, which said an acquaintance was at Tyler's Prairieville home when he accused her of stealing money from him before punching her, choking her, pulling braids out of her hair and taking her keys and phone to prevent her from leaving.

The woman told investigators she found probable meth in the house while she was looking for the money, and Tyler was having mood swings before he pushed her onto a bed and forcibly raped her. He allegedly sent himself money from her phone after the assault and then let her leave.

Tyler previously faced similar allegations in 2004 after sexually assaulting his hairstylist. He spent six years in prison following the arrest and registered as a sex offender upon his release.