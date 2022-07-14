89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kayshon Boutte continues the LSU No. 7 tradition

1 hour 18 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, July 14 2022 Jul 14, 2022 July 14, 2022 11:50 AM July 14, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The legend of the 7 continues at LSU, as wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will wear the number this year.

The no. 7 Jersey became iconic when Patrick Peterson wore it in the late 2000s, then it was passed on to Tyrann Mathieu, Leonard Fournette, and last season, Derek Stingley Jr. had the number. 

"I had to grow into 7 to understand it already had the characteristics that I was striving for," Boutte said on Instagram. "To be chosen to wear this legendary number is an honor. I'm excited to be back on the field with my brothers and go to work this season."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days