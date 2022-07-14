89°
Kayshon Boutte continues the LSU No. 7 tradition
BATON ROUGE - The legend of the 7 continues at LSU, as wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will wear the number this year.
The no. 7 Jersey became iconic when Patrick Peterson wore it in the late 2000s, then it was passed on to Tyrann Mathieu, Leonard Fournette, and last season, Derek Stingley Jr. had the number.
"I had to grow into 7 to understand it already had the characteristics that I was striving for," Boutte said on Instagram. "To be chosen to wear this legendary number is an honor. I'm excited to be back on the field with my brothers and go to work this season."
7Era pic.twitter.com/TCV8kYrAoa— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 14, 2022
