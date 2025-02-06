80°
Kansas City sports reporter dies while in New Orleans for Super Bowl coverage

3 hours 27 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, February 06 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

NEW ORLEANS — A Kansas City sports anchor has died while in New Orleans covering the Super Bowl.

Adan Manzano was in New Orleans covering the Kansas City Chiefs' third consecutive Super Bowl appearance for Telemundo Kansas City KGKC.

Manzano, who served as both an anchor and reporter, died on Wednesday at 27, Telemundo said. The Mexico City-born reporter worked at Telemundo since 2021.

"Adan was a true professional and a rising star, who exemplified excellence in his work. We will deeply miss Adan and his passion for sports, and the contributions he made to the local community," the network said.

Manzano's death is under investigation by local authorities.

