Juvenile shot Monday while handgun was being played with nearby

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon when someone nearby was playing with a handgun. 

The shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. on Sparta Avenue near Scotland Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a juvenile was shot when an unknown person was playing with a handgun nearby. 

The juvenile's injuries was not life-threatening and they are expected to survive. 

Anyone with further information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

