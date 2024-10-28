74°
BRPD investigating shooting off Scotland Avenue on Monday

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police officers are investigating a shooting that happened Monday along Scotland Avenue. 

BRPD said officers were headed out to Scotland Avenue, near Bradfield Avenue and Thomas Road. The victim was taken to a hospital in a personal vehicle. 

A WBRZ photographer is headed out to the scene. 

No more information was immediately available. 

