67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Juvenile offender escapes while on furlough, OJJ seeks public's assistance

3 hours 38 minutes 34 seconds ago Saturday, November 23 2024 Nov 23, 2024 November 23, 2024 12:05 PM November 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lucia Restrepo Bralley

LAKE CHARLES — A juvenile offender has escaped custody while on furlough at their residence in Calcasieu Parish, according to the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice.

Officials were notified at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday that the 16-year-old male’s ankle monitor had been tampered with. Law enforcement was notified at around 11 a.m.

As juvenile records are confidential, the OJJ can not release the name or picture of the juvenile. The teenager was  housed at the Swanson Center for Youth at Columbia prior to the furlough.

Trending News

Anyone with information regarding the juvenile’s whereabouts is urged to contact Louisiana State Police Trooper Jerry Williams at 225-202-5524 or Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice Chief of Operations Chad Wells at 225-572-7372.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days