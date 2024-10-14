Juvenile in critical condition after being shot off Staring Lane early Monday

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was in critical condition after being shot in a neighborhood off Staring Lane.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to the shooting on Stoney Creek Avenue shortly after 4 a.m.. Later Monday morning, officers confirmed the victim was a juvenile.

Multiple people were detained following the shooting, but no information about what led to the shooting was immediately available.