Juvenile hurt after shots fired into Baton Rouge home overnight

2 hours 59 seconds ago Monday, April 11 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A child was hurt after shots were fired into a home late Sunday night.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened on Fairfields Avenue near Bahm Street.  No one was taken to a hospital after the shooting, but police said a juvenile was struck by bullet fragments. 

Police did not release information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting. 

