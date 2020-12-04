52°
Juvenile fatally shot near Plank Road Friday

Friday, December 04 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A child is dead after a reported shooting in Baton Rouge Friday afternoon.

The gunfire was reported around 4 p.m. on Topeka Street near Mohican Street. Police said a juvenile male was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available. 

