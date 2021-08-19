Just under 40 percent of Louisiana residents fully vaccinated for COVID

BATON ROUGE - Nearly 40 percent of Louisiana residents have been fully vaccinated for the coronavirus as of Thursday.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported that 1,836,731 people across the state, about 39.51 percent of the total population, had gotten all doses of their vaccine. That same data says 2,213,602 people, about 47.62 percent of the state, had gotten at least one dose.

Another 65,309 doses of the vaccine were administered statewide since Monday. About 56 percent of those newly administered doses were given to people getting a shot for the first time, according to the health department.

The state also released new coronavirus data Thursday reporting 5,550 new infections and 58 additional deaths. The positivity rate for recent tests was about 11.26 percent.

Hospitalizations also dropped slightly for the first time since the start of the current COVID surge, though 3,013 were still said to be hospitalized Thursday. Among those patients, 476 were on ventilators.