Just over 100 votes decides Ascension Parish president

Image: KennyMatassa.com

GONZALES - For the first time in 25 years, voters elected a new president for Ascension Parish.

Kenny Matassa defeated Clint Cointment by only 115 votes Saturday night -- 15,078 to 14,963.

He will replace four-term President Tommy Martinez, who announced a year ago he would not run for re-election.

Matassa is a Gonzales city councilman, Cointment a businessman. The two made it out of a field of five during the October primary to face each other in the runoff.

