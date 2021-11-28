52°
Just over 100 votes decides Ascension Parish president

By: Russell Jones
GONZALES - For the first time in 25 years, voters elected a new president for Ascension Parish.

Kenny Matassa defeated Clint Cointment by only 115 votes Saturday night -- 15,078 to 14,963.

He will replace four-term President Tommy Martinez, who announced a year ago he would not run for re-election.

Matassa is a Gonzales city councilman, Cointment a businessman. The two made it out of a field of five during the October primary to face each other in the runoff.

Click here to view full results for the 2015 election.

