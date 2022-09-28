'Just Do It': Pair caught on camera stealing over $8,000 of makeup from Hammond beauty store

HAMMOND - Two suspects were caught on security camera stealing over $8,000 worth of makeup from an Ulta Beauty, with the woman wearing a shirt with a perhaps ill-advised message.

The Hammond Police Department posted via Facebook about the pair, who were seen entering Ulta Beauty in Hammond on Sept. 19. Police said the two took several items off the shelves, putting them in a tote back or stuffing them into pockets or waistbands, before fleeing in a white Toyota Camry.

Ulta Beauty reported the loss was $8,317 in beauty products.

Police also said the two were suspects in additional thefts from the same store in the past several months.

The department encouraged anyone with knowledge of the identity of these suspects or with any information to contact Detective Randall Baudier with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (985-277-5740 or Baudier_RF@hammond.org), on the Hammond Police Department’s Facebook Page, or by contacting Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.