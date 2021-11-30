Jury selection for trial of former Sheriff's Office employee tied to sex abuse case begins Tuesday

DENHAM SPRINGS - The jury selection of a trial involving former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office employee, Melanie Curtin begins Tuesday.

Curtin has been tied to alleged sex crimes believed to be instigated by a once-married couple, Cynthia and Dennis Perkins of Livingston Parish.

Investigators say Curtin worked alongside Dennis Perkins at the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and eventually began assisting him and his wife, Cynthia, when they engaged in multiple sex crimes involving children.

In one instance, officials said Curtin helped Dennis Perkins film a video showing the rape of an unconscious victim that went on for nearly half an hour.

The filings also revealed Dennis Perkins, who was a SWAT commander with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at the time, used department property to "gather and/or create" illicit material.

While Dennis and Cynthia Perkins, now divorced, will be tried separately, Curtin faces charges of rape and video voyeurism.

Curtin's trial was originally scheduled for June, but was pushed back at the discovery of additional evidence pertaining to the case.

Jury selection is slated for 9 a.m., Tuesday at the Livingston Parish Courthouse.



WBRZ will closely monitor the jury selection and trial as it unfolds, check back for updates.