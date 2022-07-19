Jury selection begins for trial of man who removed ankle monitor before murdering a woman

BATON ROUGE - A man charged with several violent crimes throughout the capital area is facing trial after he removed his ankle monitor and killed a woman in 2019.

Terrell Anthony, accused of first-degree murder among other charges after he held several people hostage in a Watson-area home before waiting for victim Jessica Clark to arrive to shoot her, was held without bond awaiting his trial.

Read WBRZ's full coverage of Terrell Anthony here.

The trial will begin once a full jury is selected.