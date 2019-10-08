Woman shot, killed overnight in Watson; BR man wanted in case

Terrell Anthony

LIVINGSTON - Officials have discovered the body of a woman who was shot multiple times.

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Rue De Fleur Dr. in Watson where shots were fired around 11:30 pm on Tuesday night.

Officials say the deceased victim is 31-year-old Jessica Clark, and the man suspected of killing her is 37-year-old Terrell Anthony.

Anthony allegedly went to Clark's residence and held the occupants against their will. Clark was not there at the time. When she got home, Anthony confronted her and allegedly shot her multiple times.

He fled the scene in a white 2018 Honda Accord, which was later located at a Denham Springs Apartment complex.

Anthony is wanted for first degree murder and simple robbery.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

Anthony has a lengthy and dangerous criminal history in Baton Rouge. Click HERE to read more.