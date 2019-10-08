Jury selection begins for case involving death of slain teen, Emily Rodgers

Emily Rodgers Photo: The Advocate

MAUREPAS- Jury selection begins today, in Livingston, for the case centered around the murder of slain teen, Emily Rodgers.

John Cowart is the man accused of killing 19-year-old Rodgers back in February 2018.

Two other men were arrested in connection with her death: Justin Scivique and Derek Williford.

According to Livingston Parish Sheriff, Jason Ard, Rodgers' body was found in a wooded area near Maurepas. She was strangled with a zip tie and jumper cables before being beaten with a hammer. The Advocate reports that Cowart admitted to the crime and led authorities to her body.

Cowart's trial begins today. His accomplice, Derek Williford, pleaded no contest for accessory to second degree murder and obstruction of justice back in March of 2019. Williford was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections for each count.

The third man arrested in connection with the murder, Justin Scivique, is charged with obstruction of justice and his next court date is October 24 for motions.

At the time of her death, Rodgers was only days away from her 19th birthday.

