Jury finds former 'Sons of Guns' star guilty in rape trial

Friday, April 07 2017
BATON ROUGE – A jury unanimously found former “Sons of Guns” reality show star Will Hayden guilty in a rape trial on Friday afternoon. 

Hayden was found guilty of two counts of aggravated rape and one count of forcible rape in East Baton Rouge Parish. 

He is also accused of sexually abusing two children in Livingston Parish in a separate case.“Sons of Guns” aired on The Discovery Channel and featured Red Jacket Firearms, a custom gun shop owned by Hayden at the time.

Hayden's arrest led to the cancellation of the show and he was also removed as the owner of Red Jacket Firearms.

 

