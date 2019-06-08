76°
Latest Weather Blog
Jury finds former 'Sons of Guns' star guilty in rape trial
BATON ROUGE – A jury unanimously found former “Sons of Guns” reality show star Will Hayden guilty in a rape trial on Friday afternoon.
Hayden was found guilty of two counts of aggravated rape and one count of forcible rape in East Baton Rouge Parish.
BREAKING: Jury finds William Hayden guilty of forceable rape, and two counts of aggravated rape @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/GX1Je9o5gM— Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) April 7, 2017
He is also accused of sexually abusing two children in Livingston Parish in a separate case.“Sons of Guns” aired on The Discovery Channel and featured Red Jacket Firearms, a custom gun shop owned by Hayden at the time.
Hayden's arrest led to the cancellation of the show and he was also removed as the owner of Red Jacket Firearms.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
Dozens of vehicles towed after flash flood
-
Baker house takes on water after strong storms
-
Nurse takes canoe to visit patient during flash flooding
-
Several tornadoes confirmed across capital area after severe weather Thursday
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field