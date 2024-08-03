Jury finds alleged serial killer Ryan Sharpe guilty of first-degree murder

CLINTON - After deliberating less than one hour, a 12-person jury unanimously found Ryan Sharpe guilty of the first-degree murder of Brad DeFranceschi following a week-long trial.

Sharpe was charged with killing DeFranceschi and two others during the summer and fall of 2017 and was previously convicted of killing DeFranceschi in 2019. Sharpe also was charged with shooting one other person, who survived.

However, the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturned that conviction due to a state law change requiring unanimous verdicts in criminal convictions and Sharpe was convicted 11-1 during that trial.

Sharpe still has three trials remaining for the second-degree murder of Thomas Bass in East Feliciana Parish, the first-degree murder of Carroll Breeden in East Baton Rouge Parish, and the attempted murder of Buck Hornsby in East Feliciana Parish.