Latest Weather Blog
Jury begins deliberations in trial of Melanie Curtin after emotional closing arguments
LIVINGSTON – Jurors began to deliberate the fate of Melanie Curtin on Friday morning following two hours of emotional closing arguments.
Curtin is charged with aggravated rape and video voyeurism for her alleged role in a rape that was recorded in 2014.
Curtin could be heard crying as her attorneys made their closing arguments.
“Someone like Melanie could be drugged and have no recollection of it,” her attorney said.
Prosecutors shot back saying, “amnesia is not a defense to a crime… The crime is on tape.”
The victim testified Thursday, telling jurors that she did not learn about the assault until investigators alerted her to the nearly 20-minute-long video in 2019. Curtin, one of two people accused in the rape, did not testify.
Trending News
The trial began with jury selection on Monday, and a verdict could come as soon as Friday afternoon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly
-
New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge