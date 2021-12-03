Jury begins deliberations in trial of Melanie Curtin after emotional closing arguments

LIVINGSTON – Jurors began to deliberate the fate of Melanie Curtin on Friday morning following two hours of emotional closing arguments.

Curtin is charged with aggravated rape and video voyeurism for her alleged role in a rape that was recorded in 2014.

Curtin could be heard crying as her attorneys made their closing arguments.

“Someone like Melanie could be drugged and have no recollection of it,” her attorney said.

Prosecutors shot back saying, “amnesia is not a defense to a crime… The crime is on tape.”

The victim testified Thursday, telling jurors that she did not learn about the assault until investigators alerted her to the nearly 20-minute-long video in 2019. Curtin, one of two people accused in the rape, did not testify.

The trial began with jury selection on Monday, and a verdict could come as soon as Friday afternoon.