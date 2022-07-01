84°
Latest Weather Blog
June 2022 tied for the hottest June on record
After a significant hot stretch, it is no surprise that June 2022 is one of the hottest ever. The average temperature for the whole month came in as 83.9°, in a three way tie for the hottest June on record.
There was a 9 day stretch of days with temperatures maxing out at 97° or higher. The air temperatures never reached 100°, but the high temperature hit 99° on June 23rd, 24th, and 25th.
Trending News
The coolest temperature for the month was 69° achieved most recently on June 5th.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD: Mom booked in 4-month-old 's death; infant died from suffocation
-
Cancer survivor talks overcoming obstacles, getting regular checkups
-
New traffic monitors popping up around Baton Rouge
-
New top cop coming to Denham Springs
-
Pest control company reaches out, customer continues to question contract