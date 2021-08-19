July 2021 was the Earth's hottest month on record

July 2021 has earned the title of the world's hottest month ever recorded, according to new data released by NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information.



NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D said, "July is typically the world's warmest month of the year, but July 2021 outdid itself as the hottest July and month ever recorded."





Above graphic shows other climate extremes that occurred during July 2021

Here's a look at some of the stats:

Across the globe, the combined land and ocean-surface temperature was 1.67 ° F above the 20th century average of 60.4 ° F. This was the hottest July since records began being kept 142 years ago. The previous record was set back in July of 2016, which was also tied with 2019 and 2020.

In the northern hemisphere, the land-surface temperature was the highest ever recorded for July: 2.77 ° F above average. This surpassed the previous record from 2012.

In North America, it was one of the top ten warmest July's on record. Parts of the western and northern Plains states recorded new record high temperatures for the month.

Not only were temperatures above average, the tropics were also more active than what is considered average for July. Hurricane Elsa, which made landfall in Florida, was the earliest 5th named storm on record in the Atlantic.

To read more CLICK HERE.