Judge sets $11 million bond for man arrested on 110 counts of child porn

Tuesday, November 03 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Janson Singh Photo: Louisiana Attorney General

HAMMOND - According to the Office of the Louisiana Attorney General, a 24-year-old Hammond man has been arrested for possession and distribution of pornography involving children under the age of 13.

Authorities with the Attorney General's office arrested Janson Singh on October 27 and charged him with 100 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession) as well as 10 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (distribution).

He was booked into the Livingston Parish jail.  His bond was set at $11 million. 

Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the following statement regarding the arrest, "My office and I will not tolerate these egregious crimes against children, or anyone else. We will continue to use all the resources possible to bring all predators to justice.”

