Judge denies Melanie Curtin's request for new trial in Perkins sex crimes case

LIVINGSTON - Melanie Curtin, the first to stand trial in a sex crimes case involving a former teacher and a disgraced sheriff's deputy, faces a life sentence after a judge denied her request for a second chance in court.

On Thursday, a judge shot down motions from Curtin's lawyers seeking to throw out her conviction and proceed with a new trial. Her sentencing is scheduled for March 21.

Curtin's defense argued a judge strong-armed a deadlocked jury into convicting Curtin back in December. Jurors found Curtin guilty of video voyeurism and aggravated rape, which carries with it a mandatory life sentence.

The key piece of evidence in the case was a 17-minute video showing Curtin raping an unconscious woman, which was uncovered as agents investigated Dennis and Cynthia Perkins. The crime allegedly happened at the couple's home.

The pair has been accused of a myriad of sex crimes, including child pornography and rape. Cynthia also admitted to prosecutors that she served pastries laced with Dennis' bodily fluids to her students.

Dennis, a former sheriff's deputy, was the first arrested in 2019 when law enforcement began looking into the allegations against the couple. His trial is scheduled for later this year.

Cynthia took a plea deal earlier this year and was sentenced to 41 years in prison without parole. She must also testify against Dennis, now her ex-husband, as part of the agreement.