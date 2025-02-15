John Pastorek - Anchor, 2une In & Noon

John Pastorek After graduating from Broadmoor High School in Baton Rouge, John received his degree in journalism from the Missouri School of Journalism. John has won more than 100 local, state and national journalism awards, including an Emmy for a documentary on hot air balloons. He has received numerous Associated Press awards for features, documentaries and special medical reporting, as well as awards from the Louisiana State Medical Society and the East Baton Rouge Parish Medical Society.

John has won the 2010 Award for Excellence in Medical Journalism, in the category of Television Media, from the Louisiana State Medical Society for his medical series, "Reduce Your Risk."

John was honored with the Erich Sternberg Humanitarian Award in 1981 for his special series, "The Holocaust Remembered." He was named one of the Outstanding Young Men of America in 1983 and Who's Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities in 1976. In 2009, John received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters.

As a reporter for WBRZ, John has traveled around the world to produce special reports and documentaries. In 1992, he was the only reporter from Louisiana chosen to cover Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm with a Baton Rouge-based Army Reserve unit. In August 1996, he was named an honorary member of the 321st MMC for his courage, support and service to the unit. He has traveled on special assignments to Africa, Medjugorje, Yugoslavia and Central America.

Honored for his community service, John was named one of Baton Rouge's outstanding ‘Volunteer Activists' for 2004. John was also named recipient of the prestigious Margaret Neely Award in 2018, for his service to The Emerge Center in the battle against autism.

John resides in Baton Rouge with his wife Jackie O'Beirne-Pastorek, and their precious puppy- Lucy Lou. They enjoy many hiking adventures through the trails and mountains of southern Colorado. In his free time, John enjoys playing the guitar and piano, studying Spanish and exploring archaeological sites. He has written several songs that have been recorded, including one with members of the band- Louisiana’s LeRoux.

Facebook: john.pastorek.7

Twitter: @JohnPastorek

Email: JP@WBRZ.com