John Bel Edwards expected to make another personnel announcement

9 years 8 months 1 week ago Wednesday, December 16 2015
Source: WBRZ
By: Joe Hagan

BATON ROUGE- Governor-elect John Bel Edwards is expected to make another personnel announcement regarding the team he'll use when he takes over as governor.

Edwards has spent the past few weeks speaking in different parishes around the state. Earlier this month Edwards announced one of the largest additions to his team, naming former gubernatorial rival Jay Dardenne as his commissioner of administration.

Edwards will be making his announcement from LSU's campus Wednesday afternoon. We'll bring you the latest on the personnel announcement on News 2 newscasts throughout the day.  

