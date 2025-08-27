90°
Latest Weather Blog
John Bel Edwards expected to make another personnel announcement
Trending News
BATON ROUGE- Governor-elect John Bel Edwards is expected to make another personnel announcement regarding the team he'll use when he takes over as governor.
Edwards has spent the past few weeks speaking in different parishes around the state. Earlier this month Edwards announced one of the largest additions to his team, naming former gubernatorial rival Jay Dardenne as his commissioner of administration.
Edwards will be making his announcement from LSU's campus Wednesday afternoon. We'll bring you the latest on the personnel announcement on News 2 newscasts throughout the day.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge native sisters' reality TV show 'Love Thy Nader' starts this...
-
19-year-old arrested in Franklin after one person injured in shooting
-
Livingston Parish's floodplain management reclassified, leading to lower insurance rates for homeowners
-
2une In Previews: 'Battle on the Bluff' high school jamboree kicks off...
-
Southern gets emotional support dog for students, faculty
Sports Video
-
2une In Previews: 'Battle on the Bluff' high school jamboree kicks off...
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-25: LSU pulls off a legendary comeback to beat Ole...
-
Southern learning lessons from season opening loss to prepare for next game
-
State Rep. Dixon McMakin taking over as Tiger Stadium announcer with Dan...
-
Tiger Stripes 2024-2025: Caden Durham breaks the 'Chicken Curse' against South Carolina