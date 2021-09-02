Joe Rogan, controversial podcast host, says he battled COVID

Joe Rogan

Controversial comedian, podcaster, and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) color commentator Joe Rogan shared news of his COVID diagnosis Wednesday and said the illness means he must postpone an upcoming live show, Variety reports.

In an Instagram video, the 54-year-old comedian, who is known for his dismissive take on the vaccine, assured fans he felt better after taking numerous medications to fight off the illness.

The Sept. 1 Instagram message was titled, “I GOT COVID. My apologies, but we have to move the Nashville show to Sunday, October 24. Much love to you all.”

In his Instagram video, Rogan said he first suspected something was off after completing a series of tour dates in Florida and he began to feel “very weary."

The comedian said, "I had a headache, and I just felt just run down.”

Rogan says he quarantined from his family, tested positive for COVID, and then “threw the kitchen sink at it, all kinds of meds.”

Some of the medications he says he took were monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone, an NAD drip, and a vitamin drip.

Variety notes that Ivermectin, one of the drugs listed above, is not recommended as a treatment of COVID.

The news outlet says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has a page on its website entitled “Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin to Treat or Prevent COVID-19.”

In April, Rogan was criticized for comments he made on his podcast that seemed to discourage young people from getting the COVID vaccine.

He later attempted to clarify his statements, insinuating that he was sharing his own opinion and that he is “not a doctor."

Rogan said, "I’m a cage-fighting commentator who’s a dirty stand-up comedian… I’m not a respected source of information — even for me.”

The Boston native's comedy career began in the late 1980s and his role as an award-winning commentator with the UFC stretched from 1997 until 2016.

Rogan is now widely known for his podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience.'