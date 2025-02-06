Joe Burrow wins AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year

NEW ORLEANS - Joe Burrow took the Comeback Player of the Year award after returning from wrist surgery in 2023 to lead the NFL with 4,918 yards passing and 43 touchdown passes.

Burrow played all 17 games for the Bengals (9-8) after missing seven due to injuries the previous season. He received 31 first-place votes and finished far ahead of Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (3).

Sam Darnold (8), Damar Hamlin (3) and Christian Gonzalez (2) also got first-place votes.