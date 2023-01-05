66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Joe Burrow speaks to media for first time since game against Bills; 'Nobody wanted to play after that'

35 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, January 05 2023 Jan 5, 2023 January 05, 2023 11:29 AM January 05, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

"Nobody wanted to continue to play the game in a situation like that."

Joe Burrow spoke to the media for the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin's collapse during their game against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

When asked how he felt about rescheduling the game, Burrow said that he and the rest of the Bengals are "100% behind" whatever the Bills want to do. 

Trending News

You can watch the full press conference here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days