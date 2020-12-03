68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Joe Burrow's surgery successful, expected to make 'complete recovery'

2 hours 3 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, December 03 2020 Dec 3, 2020 December 03, 2020 1:45 PM December 03, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Bengals.com

CINCINNATI - Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery this week after suffering a gruesome knee injury over a week ago.

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Thursday that the Heisman winner's surgery went as planned, and the rookie is expected to make a full recovery. Burrow suffered a torn ACL and MCL, as well as other structural damage to his knee, during a game against the Washington Football Team on Nov. 22.

Though his surgery was a success, Burrow is still expected to miss the rest of the 2020 season, and his status for next year is still in question. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days