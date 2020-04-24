Joe Burrow, family receive jerseys from Bengals president

Joe Burrow image by Cincinnati Bengals on Twitter

CINCINNATI- Bengals President Mike Brown gifted Joe Burrow and his family Bengals jerseys on the eve of the NFL draft with the number he will wear in Cincinnati: Number 9.

On Friday afternoon, the Bengals took to Twitter, posting a photo of Burrow holding the fresh jersey with the same number he wore at LSU.

Ready to suit up ?? pic.twitter.com/OW0qY3cbyC — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 24, 2020

After the Heisman-Trophy winner was picked first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft Friday evening, the Bengals were quick to post merchandise for sale with the star quarterback's name and face. Just moments after the decision was confirmed, Joe Burrow jerseys were listed to the official NFL site for $99.99.

Mike Brown officially welcomed LSU star quarterback to the team on Wednesday, just one day before the draft.

Brown sent Burrow a letter that said, among other things, that he looks forward to building championship football teams with him for many years to come, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

You can watch the draft live Friday and Saturday on WBRZ Channel 2.