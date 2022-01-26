Joe Burrow gets selected #1 overall in NFL Draft by Cincinnati Bengals

BATON ROUGE- LSU's Heisman-winning quarterback, Joe Burrow, has been drafted number one overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's the second player since 1967 to win the Heisman Trophy, National Championship, and be the first overall pick. He's the first LSU player to be drafted number one since JaMarcus Russell in 2007.

A potential 10 LSU Tigers are expected to be drafted by NFL teams in the first two days of the Draft, with as many as six in the 1st round. For a full list of NFL players that have been drafted so far, click here.

