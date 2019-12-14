Joe Burrow becomes second Heisman Trophy winner in LSU history

NEW YORK - Quarterback Joe Burrow has carved out his place in Louisiana sports history, becoming just the second LSU football player to ever win the Heisman Trophy.

Burrow was announced Saturday night as the 2019 winner of the award, which honors the most outstanding player in college football.



In his second, dream-like season with the Tigers, Burrow has shattered the SEC single-season records for passing yards and passing touchdowns.

After the dominating Georgia in the SEC Championship, he has a 77.9 percent completion rate, with 342 completions for 4,715 yards on the season. He's also heading into the Peach Bowl with an outstanding 201.5 passer rating.

The last time an LSU Tiger took home the Heisman was 1959, when running back Billy Cannon claimed the award. Cannon died last summer, just months before a statue honoring his football legacy was unveiled outside Tiger Stadium.

Joe will take the field again Dec. 28, when the Tigers take on Oklahoma in the semi-finals of the College Football Playoffs.