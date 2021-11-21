Jindal issues order to halt refugee resettlement in La.

BATON ROUGE - Governor Bobby Jindal issued an executive order Monday telling state agencies to not accept the resettlement of any more refugees of the Syrian civil war into Louisiana.

Jindal's order comes after the U. S. State Department said 14 refugees had been resettled in Louisiana so far this year, part of the U. S.'s efforts to resettle 10,000 Syrians fleeing violence in their country. The order also called on Louisiana State Police to "monitor and avert threats within the State of Louisiana."

Other state governors announced this weekend they would refuse Syrain refugees attempting to relocate in their states. Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley announced his refusal Sunday, saying he would "not stand complicit to a policy that places the citizens of Alabama in harm's way." Similar announcements were made by Gov. Rick Snyder of Michigan and Texas Gov. Rick Abbott on Sunday. On Monday, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence also said they would refuse refugees.

This comes after the Paris terror attacks Friday night which killed 129 people and wounded hundreds more. Investigators in France said witnesses told them some of the attackers mentioned France's attacks against Islamic State targets in Syria. Islamic State fighters also claimed responsibility for the attacks in Paris.

The Islamic Center of Baton Rouge released a statement Monday condemning the attacks, saying the Islamic State is also responsible for killing thousands of innocent people in Lebanon, Turkey, Syria, and Iraq, mainly Muslims. Chairman Emad Nofal said refusing to take in refugees means turning away terror victims.

"These Syrian refugees are themselves running away from ISIS, they are running away from being killed by the same terrorist organization that committed these atrocities. If you leave the refugees where they are, you probably help the cause of the terrorists. I do not believe the [refugees] should be affected by these [terrorists] acts.” Nofal said.

At the G20 Summit in Europe Monday Obama said that refusing to give shelter to Syrian refugees would be a betrayal of America's values. He said all refugees go through a rigorous security screening process before being resettled in the U. S.