Jennings police urge public to assist in search for runaway teen

JEFFERSON PARISH - Police in Jennings are asking the public to keep an eye out for a runaway teen named Jazzlynn.

An image of the 16-year-old was shared on the Jennings Police Department's Facebook page, Friday morning along with a post urging anyone who sees Jazzlynn to immediately contact the Jennings Police Department at (337) 821-5513.



