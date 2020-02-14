56°
Latest Weather Blog
Jennings police urge public to assist in search for runaway teen
JEFFERSON PARISH - Police in Jennings are asking the public to keep an eye out for a runaway teen named Jazzlynn.
An image of the 16-year-old was shared on the Jennings Police Department's Facebook page, Friday morning along with a post urging anyone who sees Jazzlynn to immediately contact the Jennings Police Department at (337) 821-5513.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
An interview with the 2020 Krewe of Artemis
-
Valentine's Day with a local florist in Baton Rouge
-
BR Mardi Gras Parades: Krewe of Mystique to roll Saturday
-
Robbery suspect in custody after lengthy standoff on Sunshine Bridge
-
Sheriff's office reviewing policies after woman wrongfully arrested for EBR warrant on...