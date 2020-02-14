56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jennings police urge public to assist in search for runaway teen

1 hour 55 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 February 14, 2020 11:21 AM February 14, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

JEFFERSON PARISH - Police in Jennings are asking the public to keep an eye out for a runaway teen named Jazzlynn.

An image of the 16-year-old was shared on the Jennings Police Department's Facebook page, Friday morning along with a post urging anyone who sees Jazzlynn to immediately contact the Jennings Police Department at (337) 821-5513. 
  
 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days