Jefferson Parish teacher arrested, facing child pornography charges

Photo: WWL-TV

JEFFERSON PARISH - Authorities have arrested a middle school teacher on child pornography charges.

According to WWL-TV 39-year-old Willie Ray Moses was arrested on five counts of pornography involving minors under the age of 13.

The teacher was arrested after the Nation Center for Missing and Exploited Children flagged an unknown person uploading images of child sexual abuse to a social media site. Authorities were able to track the posts to an address associated with Moses.

Moses was a teacher at Theodore Roosevelt Middle School in Kenner from 2017 to 2019. Over the summer, the school's name was changed to Tom Benson Middle School.

After his arrest, Moses was placed on unpaid administrative leave. Officials at the school said they were informed by the attorney general’s office that it does not appear any students in the school district were abused by Moses.