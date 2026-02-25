2 people, including convicted drug dealer, arrested after deputies raid three Baton Rouge homes

BATON ROUGE — Two people were arrested for selling prescription pills throughout the Baton Rouge area, East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said.

According to deputies, during January and February, they began investigating Marcus Clayton, 49, in connection with pill sales across Baton Rouge. Clayton had previously been arrested in 2020 for a similar drug-dealing operation, for which he served three years in prison before being released in 2025.

On Tuesday, deputies raided homes along Lake LaDare Avenue, Lebanon Street and East Marsden Place, where they found and seized the following:

- 28.7 grams of Fentanyl (approximately 280 lethal doses)

- 1,561 dosage units of Clarisprodol

- 134 dosage units of Oxycodone

- 90 dosage units of Extended Release Adderall

- 36 dosage units of Tramadol

- 14 dosage units of Alprazolam

- 1 dosage unit of Hydrocodone

- 341.7 grams of THC gummies

- 3.8 grams of THC wax

- 4 THC vape cartridges

- 110 grams of psilocybin chocolate bars

- 1.2 pounds of marijuana

Deputies also found two cars and $25,916 in cash, which are all pending seizure.

A handgun was also found and seized.

Clayton was arrested on various drug dealing charges, as well as money laundering. Another person, 57-year-old Laronda Joseph, was also arrested on drug-dealing charges.