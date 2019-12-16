Jeff Shell to become CEO of NBCUniversal, Jan. 1

Steve Burke (l) and Jeff Shell (r)

NBCUniversal has named its next leader, Jeff Shell.

CNN reports that Shell will replace NBCUniversal CEO, Steve Burke, on Jan. 1.

Shell had been chairman of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group until the beginning of 2019 when Burke expanded Shell's oversight to include NBC's broadcast and international operations.

When Shell takes the reins in January, Burke will serve as chairman for eight months, allowing Shell time to settle into his new role as CEO.

Burke will make a complete exit from the company Aug 24, the date when his retirement becomes official.

Burke's impending exit was first reported by Variety, last week.