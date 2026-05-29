Jeanerette Police: Pregnant woman thrown from moving vehicle in Jeanerette; 2 men charged

JEANERETTE — A pregnant woman was thrown from a moving vehicle on Katherine Street, leading to the arrest of two men, according to the Jeanerette Police Department.

The call came in at 6:26 p.m. on May 26. Officers arrived and found the victim, who had already been helped by people nearby.

The victim was able to give officers information about the suspects. She was taken to a local hospital for her injuries and evaluation.

Investigators say the victim was in a dating relationship with one of the suspects. Residents in the area helped officers identify the two men.

Brett Michael Phillips, 34, of New Iberia, faces several charges including domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim, second degree kidnapping, attempted first degree feticide and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. He also faces a charge for driving without a license.

Chris Adam Phillips, 36, also of New Iberia, faces charges as a principal to second degree kidnapping, attempted first degree feticide and domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim. He also faces charges of failure to seek assistance and simple assault.

Both men were taken into custody during the investigation.