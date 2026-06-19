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BRFD: Car stalls out in water on Goodwood Boulevard, 3 rescued

57 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, June 19 2026 Jun 19, 2026 June 19, 2026 8:49 PM June 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Three people were rescued from a car after it stalled out in water on Goodwood Boulevard, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.

The vehicle stalled out on Goodwood Boulevard at Havenwood Drive.

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No other information was immediately available.

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