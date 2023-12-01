68°
Latest Weather Blog
Jayden Daniels takes heavy lead in Heisman odds after Washington's win over Oregon in PAC-12 Championship
BATON ROUGE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels' Heisman odds took a massive surge after Washington's victory over Oregon in the PAC-12 Championship.
Bo Nix, the frontrunner before the game, went 21-34 on passing attempts for 239 yards, 3 touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 69 yards.
Trending News
Right after the game ended, according to FanDuel Sportsbooks, Jayden Daniels is -1450 in the Heisman odds, with a clear separation between him and Washington's Michael Penix, who is second at +1000. Nix's odds dropped to +2000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Holiday Express on schedule to arrive in Gonzales Thursday; road closures announced
-
Tenants ask apartment management to make significant changes, address mold
-
Lane shift on I-10 West pushed back to Friday; delayed by cold...
-
Attorney General elect orders in depth review of State Police
-
Landry names new head of Louisiana State Police