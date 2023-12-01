Jayden Daniels takes heavy lead in Heisman odds after Washington's win over Oregon in PAC-12 Championship

BATON ROUGE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels' Heisman odds took a massive surge after Washington's victory over Oregon in the PAC-12 Championship.

Bo Nix, the frontrunner before the game, went 21-34 on passing attempts for 239 yards, 3 touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 69 yards.

Right after the game ended, according to FanDuel Sportsbooks, Jayden Daniels is -1450 in the Heisman odds, with a clear separation between him and Washington's Michael Penix, who is second at +1000. Nix's odds dropped to +2000.