Jared Jones hits three home runs as LSU baseball erupts for 16 runs in win over McNeese

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team can feel a little bit better about themselves heading into this weekend's series at Tennessee.

The Tigers offense erupted for 16 runs, thanks in part to three Jared Jones home runs, and shut out McNeese to grab a win Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU freshman Jake Brown hit his first collegiate home run as well. Kade Anderson got the win on the mound for LSU after tossing three shutout innings and allowing just one hit.

The Tigers are now 22-12 overall and 3-9 in SEC play. LSU plays a series at No. 4 Tennessee starting Friday.